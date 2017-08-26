Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

कभी डिप्रेशन से जूझ रही थीं टीवी एक्ट्रेस रिद्धी डोगरा

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 04:24 PM IST
TV Actor Ridhi Dogra Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression

अक्सर डिप्रेशन को एक मानसिक बीमारी मानने और बताने वाले लोगों को सीरियल 'मर्यादा कब तक' से नाम कमाने वाली रिद्धी डोगरा ने एक मेसेज दिया है। डिप्रेशन झेल रहे लोगों को मोटीवेट करने के लिए रिद्धी कहती हैं कि ये सिर्फ दिमाग की ही नहीं दिल की भी बेटल है। जिसे बेहद सीरियसली लेना चाहिए। 

पढ़ें- ऋषि कपूर ने बच्चे की न्यूड तस्वीर पोस्ट कर मोल ली नई आफत, शिकायत दर्ज

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ridhi dogra television

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Viewed

जबरदस्ती मंदाना को हिंदू बनाना चाहते थे ससुरालवाले, अब पति ने रखी ये शर्त

mandana karimi husband gaurav gupta neither call her back to home nor return her pet dog
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कपिल के बारे में पूछा तो सुनील ग्रोवर ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, जानें बिना आप रह नहीं पाएंगे

Sunil Grover tweet his best wishes for Kapil Sharma film Firangi
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कभी डिप्रेशन से जूझ रही थीं टीवी एक्ट्रेस रिद्धी डोगरा

TV Actor Ridhi Dogra Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

साहिल खान ने गणेश चतुर्थी पर डाली फोटो, लोगों ने धर्म को लेकर पूछे सवाल

Style Actor Sahil Khan Trolled For Posting A Picture On Ganesh Chaturthi Slams A Fan
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

नरगिस फखरी ने प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरों के बीच दी ‘ब्रेकिंग न्यूज’!

Nargis Fakhri given breaking news on her pregnancy rumors
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
I am an Indian Girl
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक ईशा शर्मा की कविता का जवाब है आपके पास?

ibne insha the poet of legacy of mir
काव्य चर्चा

इब्ने इंशा: हैं लाखों रोग ज़माने में, क्यों इश्क़ है रुसवा बेचारा...

The role of literature is essential in building Country says Raaz Dehlvi
काव्य चर्चा

हेल्परी तक की लेकिन कविता लिखनी नहीं छोड़ी: युवा कवि राज़ दहलवी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!