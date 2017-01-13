आपका शहर Close

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 01:41 PM IST
this tv couple enjoy their honeymoon in maldives

टेलीविजन सीरियल 'ससुराल सिमर का' से मशहूर हुए एक्टर धीरज धूपर इन दिनों अपनी नई शादी के मजे ले रहे हैं। वो अपनी पत्नी विन्नी अरोड़ा के साथ मालदीव में हनीमून इन्जॉय करने पहुंचे हैं। आपको बता दें कि विन्नी भी टीवी एक्ट्रेस हैं। दोनों फिलहाल अपने हनीमून में जमकर मस्ती कर रहे हैं।

राहुल के बड़े बोल

राहुल गांधी बोले- मुझे शिव जी, गुरुनानक, बुद्ध और महावीर में दिखता है कांग्रेस का सिंबल

ahul gandhi will chair tha jan vedna confrence of congress against demontiesation today

Bigg Boss : प्रियंका जग्गा ने इस कंटेस्टेंट को किया सरेआम बदनाम, ट्विटर पर लिखे गंदे कमेंट्स

priyanka jagga wrote disgusting words for lopa in twitter
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
इस एक्टर ने पत्नी की मर्जी के बिना शेयर की प्राइवेट फोटो, फिर लिखा- 'आकर डांट लेना'

tv actor ravi dubey share a private photo with wife sargun
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
B'day Spl : कहां हैं टीवी के पहले 'भगवान राम' अरुण गोविल, क्यों हो गया उनका ऐसा हाल....

where is television's arun govil and his personal life
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
﻿