हीरोइन के लिए प्रेग्नेंसी बनी आफत, परेशान कर रहे सीरियल वाले
ये टीवी हीरोइन जल्द ही मां बनने वाली है लेकिन इसके साथ जो हो रहा है उसके बारे में जानकर किसी की भी आंखों में आंसू आ जाएंगे। यहां बात हो रही है पॉपुलर टीवी शो 'दीया और बाती हम' की संध्या बींदणी यानि दीपिका सिंह की। प्रेग्नेंसी के इस पीरियड में दीपिका को कोर्ट कचहरी के चक्करों मे घसीटा जा रहा है और इसके पीछे बड़ा हाथ है खुद उनके शो के प्रोडक्शन हाउस का, जिसने कुछ दिन पहले दीपिका को एक लीगल नोटिस भेजा था।
