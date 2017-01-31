आपका शहर Close

हीरोइन के लिए प्रेग्नेंसी बनी आफत, परेशान कर रहे सीरियल वाले

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 11:02 PM IST
This pregnant TV heroine is being mentally harassed

ये टीवी हीरोइन जल्द ही मां बनने वाली है लेकिन इसके साथ जो हो रहा है उसके बारे में जानकर किसी की भी आंखों में आंसू आ जाएंगे। यहां बात हो रही है पॉपुलर टीवी शो 'दीया और बाती हम' की संध्या बींदणी यानि दीपिका सिंह की। प्रेग्नेंसी के इस पीरियड में दीपिका को कोर्ट कचहरी के चक्करों मे घसीटा जा रहा है और इसके पीछे बड़ा हाथ है खुद उनके शो के प्रोडक्शन हाउस का, जिसने कुछ दिन पहले दीपिका को एक लीगल नोटिस भेजा था।

बजट

