ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के चलते मां ने हीरोइन को घर से निकाला, किराए के घर में रहने को मजबूर
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 10:04 PM IST
मशहूर टीवी शो 'उतरन' के जरिए लोकप्रियता के नए आयाम छूने वाली एक्ट्रेस रश्मि देसाई के हाल ही में उस वक्त होश उड़ गए जब उनकी मां ने उन्हें घर से निकाल दिया। ये कुछ दिन पहले की बात है।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 9 दिसंबर 2016
