आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

टीवी की ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस हुई गंभीर हादसे का शिकार

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 06:51 PM IST
'Thapki Pyaar Ki' Actress Jigyasa Singh Got Seriously Injured On Sets

कलर्स चैनल के मशहूर चैनल 'थपकी प्यार की' में मुख्य भूमिका निभाने वाली एक्ट्रेस जिज्ञासा सिंह सेट पर एक गंभीर हादसे का शिकार हो गई हैं। इस हादसे में उन्हें काफी चोट भी आई है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

entertainment news filmykhabar

ना'पाक' करतूत

कुलभूषण जाधव के पास अपील के लिए 60 दिन, सुषमा ने कहा- अंजाम भुगतेगा पाक

Kulbhushan Jadhav: Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan forces prepared to respond to any threat

Most Viewed

'नच बलिये' में डांस करते-करते हदें पार कर बैठा ये कपल, होस्ट भी हुआ शर्मिंदा

nach baliye 8 monalisa and vikrant kiss passionately in front of everyone
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

कपिल शर्मा पर फूटा सिंगर का गुस्सा, बीच में ही छोड़ दिया शूट

Singer-composer Amaal Malik angry over Kapil Sharma, storms out of the shoot
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

टीवी की ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस हुई गंभीर हादसे का शिकार

'Thapki Pyaar Ki' Actress Jigyasa Singh Got Seriously Injured On Sets
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

जब मिलीं दोनों बेगमजान तो कुछ ऐसा बना माहौल

When Vidya Balan met the original Begum Jaan
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

अर्जुन का बेटर हाफ बनना चाहते थे रणवीर, लेकिन बीच में आ गई ये हीरोइन

Ranveer Singh & Parineeti Chopra Want To Be Arjun Kapoor's Better Half
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Photos: 14 साल छोटी लड़की को 'दिया-बाती..' के सूरज ने पहनाई सगाई की अंगूठी

diya aur baati hum fame Anas Rashid engagement with heena iqbal, 14 years younger to him
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top