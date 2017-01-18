Viral Video: सलमान की बीवी और एड्स को लेकर स्वामी ओम का बड़ा दावा
बिग बॉस से निकाले जा चुके स्वामी ओम सलमान खान पर हमला करना बंद नहीं कर रहे। इस बार उन्होंने एक इंटरव्यू में सलमाान को एड्स होने औऱ लंदन में उनकी बीवी औऱ बेटी के होने का दावा कर समसनी फैला दी है। सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो बड़ी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।
