Viral Video: सलमान की बीवी और एड्स को लेकर स्वामी ओम का बड़ा दावा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 04:01 PM IST
swami om said that salman khan is suffering from aids

बिग बॉस से निकाले जा चुके स्वामी ओम सलमान खान पर हमला करना बंद नहीं कर रहे। इस बार उन्होंने एक इंटरव्यू में सलमाान को एड्स होने औऱ लंदन में उनकी बीवी औऱ बेटी के होने का दावा कर समसनी फैला दी है। सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो बड़ी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।


 

