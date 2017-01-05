BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने प्रतियोगियों के साथ की बेहद गंदी हरकत, बिग बॉस ने घर से निकाला बाहर
बिग बॉस सीजन 10 में स्वामी ओम का आतंक अब खत्म हो गया है। जी हां, अब तक स्वामी ने घर वालों को परेशान करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी थी। लेकिन अब उनके लिए घर के दरवाजे हमेशा के लिए बंद हो गए हैं। स्वामी ओम ने इस बार घर में बेहद गंदी हरकत कर दी थी।
