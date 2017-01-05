आपका शहर Close

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने प्रतियोगियों के साथ की बेहद गंदी हरकत, बिग बॉस ने घर से निकाला बाहर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 09:27 AM IST
swami om is finally kicked out from the house

बिग बॉस सीजन 10 में स्वामी ओम का आतंक अब खत्म हो गया है। जी हां, अब तक स्वामी ने घर वालों को परेशान करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी थी। लेकिन अब उनके लिए घर के दरवाजे हमेशा के लिए बंद हो गए हैं। स्वामी ओम ने इस बार घर में बेहद गंदी हरकत कर दी थी।

