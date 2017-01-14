आपका शहर Close

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 04:58 PM IST
swami om goes violent on live tv show

'बिग बॉस 10' के कंटेस्टेंट रह चुके स्वामी ओम के साथ एक न्यूज चैनल के लाइव शो के दौरान वहां बैठे दर्शकों ने जमकर हाथापाई की। खुद चैनल ने इसका वीडियो फेसबुक पर शेयर किया है जो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में साफ देखा जा सकता है कि कैसे स्वामी ओम ने ऑडियंस में बैठी एक महिला के साथ बहस की और उसे अपशब्द कहे। 

