बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कपिल के बारे में पूछा तो सुनील ग्रोवर ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, जानें बिना आप रह नहीं पाएंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Sunil Grover tweet his best wishes for Kapil Sharma film Firangi
{"_id":"599f9a864f1c1bbe2d8b45f4","slug":"sunil-grover-tweet-his-best-wishes-for-kapil-sharma-film-firangi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0906\u092a \u0930\u0939 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 09:46 AM IST
कपिल शर्मा और सुनील ग्रोवर के रिश्ते में जो खटास आई वो अभी तक खत्म नहीं हुई है। एक ओर कपिल शर्मा बिना सुनील के ही शो को आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। वहीं सुनील ग्रोवर अकेले ही स्टेज शोज कर दर्शकों का दिल जीत रहे हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599f9a864f1c1bbe2d8b45f4","slug":"sunil-grover-tweet-his-best-wishes-for-kapil-sharma-film-firangi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0906\u092a \u0930\u0939 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599a54e54f1c1b09078b4673","slug":"uttran-actress-tina-dutta-poses-in-bikini-for-a-perfect-sunday-click","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0907\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e', \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599d4b604f1c1bdf6c8b4b8e","slug":"ex-bigg-boss-contestent-gizele-thakral-posts-hot-photos-on-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938' \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599f5ab04f1c1b96528b4af4","slug":"sc-slaps-rs-10-lakh-fine-on-ex-big-boss-contestant-swami-om","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0926\u094b \u092a\u0930 10-10 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599ef90a4f1c1bb30f8b466a","slug":"bhoomi-trailer-got-record-views-on-youtube","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u092c\u0948\u0915 \u092e\u0942\u0935\u0940 '\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599ecfd14f1c1b27218b478a","slug":"women-had-ovarian-cancer-after-using-jhonson-baby-talcum-powder","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"EXCLUSIVE: \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0949\u0928\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0909\u0921\u0930","category":{"title":"Specials","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932","slug":"specials"}}
{"_id":"599ef4944f1c1b7b0b8b466a","slug":"madhuri-dixit-to-produce-a-marathi-film","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0927\u0915-\u0927\u0915 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599dd31d4f1c1bf07e8b4596","slug":"rj-rek-talaak-talaak-talaak-7797","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u091c\u0938\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"59a006bc4f1c1bf1738b46fa","slug":"dekho-o-deewano-tum-ye-kaam-na-karo-my-favourite-film-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b \u0913 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b, \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b...","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"599edde24f1c1b27218b4879","slug":"nazeer-akbarabadi-poem-on-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0928\u091c\u093c\u0940\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940: \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!