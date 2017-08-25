Download App
kavya kavya

कपिल के बारे में पूछा तो सुनील ग्रोवर ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, जानें बिना आप रह नहीं पाएंगे

भावना शर्मा

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 09:46 AM IST
Sunil Grover tweet his best wishes for Kapil Sharma film Firangi

कपिल शर्मा और सुनील ग्रोवर के रिश्ते में जो खटास आई वो अभी तक खत्म नहीं हुई है। एक ओर कपिल शर्मा बिना सुनील के ही शो को आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। वहीं सुनील ग्रोवर अकेले ही स्टेज शोज कर दर्शकों का दिल जीत रहे हैं।

Your Story has been saved!