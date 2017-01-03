आपका शहर Close

श्रीलंका पहुंची कपिल की 'बीवी', बोल्ड ड्रेस की तस्वीरों ने मचाई धूम

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:45 PM IST
sumona celebrate her new year in srilanka

टेलीविजन के कॉमेडी किंग कपिल शर्मा की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी सुमोना चक्रवर्ती अपना न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेट करने श्रीलंका पहुंची हैं। सुमोना ने श्रीलंका के बीच पर खड़ी अपनी कई बोल्ड तस्वीरो को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है।  

