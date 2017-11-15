बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BIGG BOSS 11: सपना को निकालने की हो रही साजिश, दिया गया सबसे टफ टास्क
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:27 AM IST
बिग बॉस ने सपना चौधरी को घर से बेघर करने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। इसके लिए वे फ्रेंडशिप टास्क के जरिए इस हफ्ते के लिए बाहर होने के लिए नॉमीनेट भी हो गई हैं....
