'कुमकुम भाग्य' की प्रज्ञा का बिकिनी अवतार, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
sriti jha of kumkum bhagya show her bikini avtar{"_id":"5870a1014f1c1bdc6b158316","slug":"sriti-jha-of-kumkum-bhagya-show-her-bikini-avtar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u0941\u092e\u0915\u0941\u092e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
जी टीवी के मशहूर सीरियल 'कुमकुम भाग्य' की लीड एक्ट्रेस सृति झा हाल ही में अपने दोस्तों और अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ नए साल का जश्न मनाने थाईलैंड पहुंची थीं। यहां सृति ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ खूब इन्जॉय किया। इतना ही नहीं इस मौके पर सृति का एक ऐसा अवतार देखने को मिला जिसे दर्शकों ने पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.