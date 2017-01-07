आपका शहर Close

'कुमकुम भाग्य' की प्रज्ञा का बिकिनी अवतार, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 01:44 PM IST
sriti jha of kumkum bhagya show her bikini avtar

जी टीवी के मशहूर सीरियल 'कुमकुम भाग्य' की लीड एक्ट्रेस सृति झा हाल ही में अपने दोस्तों और अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ नए साल का जश्न मनाने थाईलैंड पहुंची थीं। यहां सृति ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ खूब इन्जॉय किया। इतना ही नहीं इस मौके पर सृति का एक ऐसा अवतार देखने को मिला जिसे दर्शकों ने पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा।

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

