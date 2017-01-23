आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

'प्रज्ञा' की ननद का बिकिनी अवतार, सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 03:40 PM IST
shikha singh of kumkum bhagya posted her bikini photos

टेलीविजन का मशहूर सीरियल 'कुमकम भाग्य' इन दिनों सुर्खियों में है पर अपने शो की वजह से नहीं बल्कि उसके किरदारों के असली जिंदगी में बोल्ड लुक को लेकर। पहले 'कुमकम भाग्य' की सुशील बहू प्रज्ञा की बिकिनी तस्वीरों ने उन्हें चर्चा का विषय बना दिया और अब सीरियल में उनकी ननद बनीं आलिया यानि शिखा सिंह के बोल्ड लुक की तस्वीरें चर्चा में आ गईं हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

television news tv serials

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Viewed

PHOTOS: निया शर्मा ने अपलोड की ब्रालेस फोटो, फैंस ने कहा- 'पागल हो क्या, सब कुछ दिख रहा है'

nia sharma upload braless photo on instagram
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

BIGG BOSS : स्वामी ओम के चलते सलमान ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, ऐसा अब तक नहीं हुअा

Salman Khan to boycott 'Bigg Boss' grand finale!
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'प्रज्ञा' की ननद का बिकिनी अवतार, सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं तस्वीरें

shikha singh of kumkum bhagya posted her bikini photos
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top