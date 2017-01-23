बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'प्रज्ञा' की ननद का बिकिनी अवतार, सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं तस्वीरें
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 03:40 PM IST
टेलीविजन का मशहूर सीरियल 'कुमकम भाग्य' इन दिनों सुर्खियों में है पर अपने शो की वजह से नहीं बल्कि उसके किरदारों के असली जिंदगी में बोल्ड लुक को लेकर। पहले 'कुमकम भाग्य' की सुशील बहू प्रज्ञा की बिकिनी तस्वीरों ने उन्हें चर्चा का विषय बना दिया और अब सीरियल में उनकी ननद बनीं आलिया यानि शिखा सिंह के बोल्ड लुक की तस्वीरें चर्चा में आ गईं हैं।
