Bigg Boss : मनवीर से अंडे फुड़वाएंगे शाहरुख, सलमान हो जाएंगे हैरान
पिछले कुछ समय से शाहरुख खान और सलमान खान के रिश्ते में उतार-चढ़ाव नजर आ रहा था। लेकिन इसी बीच बिग बॉस के मंच पर शाहरुख और सलमान खान एक साथ नजर आएंगे। लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार शाहरुख खान बिग बॉस के घर पहुंच ही गए। आपको बता दें कि किंग खान अपनी फिल्म 'रईस' के प्रमोशन के लिए सलमान के शो बिग बॉस में शामिल होंगे।
