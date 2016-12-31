आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss : 'वीकएंड वार' में सलमान देंगे साल का आखिरी सरप्राइज

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 05:47 PM IST
salman year end surprise in bigg boss 10

साल 2016 के आखिरी दिन बिग बॉस, घर के सदस्यों के साथ-साथ अपने दर्शकों को एंटरटेनमेंट का ट्रिपल डोज देने वाले हैं। इस बार 'वीकएंड के वार' में सिर्फ सलमान खान ही नहीं होंगे बल्कि सलमान के साथ कुछ सरप्राइज भी होगा।

﻿