Bigg Boss : 'वीकएंड वार' में सलमान देंगे साल का आखिरी सरप्राइज
साल 2016 के आखिरी दिन बिग बॉस, घर के सदस्यों के साथ-साथ अपने दर्शकों को एंटरटेनमेंट का ट्रिपल डोज देने वाले हैं। इस बार 'वीकएंड के वार' में सिर्फ सलमान खान ही नहीं होंगे बल्कि सलमान के साथ कुछ सरप्राइज भी होगा।
