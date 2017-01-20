आपका शहर Close

BIGG BOSS : स्वामी ओम के चलते सलमान ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, ऐसा अब तक नहीं हुअा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:39 AM IST
Salman Khan to boycott 'Bigg Boss' grand finale!

अब 'बिग बॉस' से जो खबर आई है वो बेहद चौंकाने वाली है। कहा जा रहा है कि सलमान खान शो के ग्रेंड फिनाले का बहिष्कार करेंगे और इसकी वजह है स्वामी ओम।

BIGG BOSS : स्वामी ओम के चलते सलमान ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, ऐसा अब तक नहीं हुअा

Salman Khan to boycott 'Bigg Boss' grand finale!
  शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शादी के बाद मोनालिसा ने सीक्रेट रूम में मनाई सुहागरात, रो पड़े मनु पंजाबी

monalisa marriage with vikrant singh at bigg boss house
  गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
Viral Video: स्वामी ओम का बड़ा दावा, कहा सलमान को है एड्स की बीमारी

swami om said that salman khan is suffering from aids
  बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
बिग बॉस से निकाले गए 'बाबा' से छिनने वाली है उनकी पहचान, जल्द होने वाला है ऐलान

saint society is preparing to take away saint decree from bigg boss participant swami om
  बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
बिग बॉस के बारे में 'बाबा' का एक और खुलासा, लड़कियों के बारे में नही दी थी जानकारी

swami om baba accuses bigg boss not giving him info about girls in show
  शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

bigg boss ex contestant swami om gives threat
  शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
