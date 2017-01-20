बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BIGG BOSS : स्वामी ओम के चलते सलमान ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, ऐसा अब तक नहीं हुअा
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:39 AM IST
अब 'बिग बॉस' से जो खबर आई है वो बेहद चौंकाने वाली है। कहा जा रहा है कि सलमान खान शो के ग्रेंड फिनाले का बहिष्कार करेंगे और इसकी वजह है स्वामी ओम।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
