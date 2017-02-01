आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

स्वामी ओम ने पार की हद, कहा- इस लड़के से हैं सलमान खान के शारीरिक संबंध

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 12:57 PM IST
salman khan has physical relation with rohan mehra says swami om

आखिरकार टीवी का सबसे विवादित शो बिगबॉस खत्म हो चुका है। शो के विनर बने मनवीर गुर्जर हाल ही में अपने घर नोएडा लौटे। एक ओर जहां मनवीर का जोर-शोर से स्वागत हो रहा है। वहीं दूसरी ओर बिग बॉस के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट स्वामी ओम अपनी ही गंगा बहा रहे हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

swami om salman khan

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

मनवीर की खुली पोल, उल्लू बन गए सलमान और बिग बॉस

did manveer tell lie to salman and bigg boss
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

स्वामी ओम ने पार की हद, कहा- इस लड़के से हैं सलमान खान के शारीरिक संबंध

salman khan has physical relation with rohan mehra says swami om
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

हीरोइन के लिए प्रेग्नेंसी बनी आफत, परेशान कर रहे सीरियल वाले

This pregnant TV heroine is being mentally harassed
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

VIDEO: घर लौटते ही दिखा मनवीर का असली चेहरा, गंदी गालियां देते कैमरे में हुए कैद

vj bani also know about the marriage of manveer
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

VIDEO: इस एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर किया ऐसा वीडियो, लोगों ने कहा- 'तुम पोर्न इंडस्ट्री चली जाओ'

nia sharma dance video on socia media
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

हीरोइन के लिए प्रेग्नेंसी बनी आफत, परेशान कर रहे सीरियल वाले

This pregnant TV heroine is being mentally harassed
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top