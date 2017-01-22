आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

Bigg Boss : सलमान ने शाहरुख पर लगाया गोभी चुराने का आरोप, भड़क गए किंग खान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 06:03 PM IST
salman blamed shahrukh khan for a theft

बॉलीवुड के किंग खान ने हाल ही में सलमान खान के शो 'बिग बॉस 10' के स्पेशल एपिसोड की शूटिंग की है। इस शो पर शाहरुख अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'रईस' को प्रमोट करने पहुंचे थे। शो के मेकर्स ने इस एपिसोड का प्रोमो पहले ही रिलीज कर दिया था जिसने दर्शकों में धूम मचा दी थी। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

television news tv serials

कितनी सुरक्षित रेल

देश के अब तक के सबसे बड़े रेल हादसे, कब-कहां और कैसे

Since 2000, the major railway accidents in india

Most Viewed

PHOTOS: निया शर्मा ने अपलोड की ब्रालेस फोटो, फैंस ने कहा- 'पागल हो क्या, सब कुछ दिख रहा है'

nia sharma upload braless photo on instagram
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

BIGG BOSS : स्वामी ओम के चलते सलमान ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, ऐसा अब तक नहीं हुअा

Salman Khan to boycott 'Bigg Boss' grand finale!
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

रामानंद सागर की पड़पोती ने फिर दिखाया हॉट लुक, इंस्टाग्राम पर 2 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स

sakshi chopra new bikini photos in instagram
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top