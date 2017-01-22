बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss : सलमान ने शाहरुख पर लगाया गोभी चुराने का आरोप, भड़क गए किंग खान
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 06:03 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के किंग खान ने हाल ही में सलमान खान के शो 'बिग बॉस 10' के स्पेशल एपिसोड की शूटिंग की है। इस शो पर शाहरुख अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'रईस' को प्रमोट करने पहुंचे थे। शो के मेकर्स ने इस एपिसोड का प्रोमो पहले ही रिलीज कर दिया था जिसने दर्शकों में धूम मचा दी थी।
