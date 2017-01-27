आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss : रोहन को बरदाश्त नहीं ये लड़की फिनाले में करे शिरकत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 02:38 PM IST
rohan is angry on bani and manu in bigg boss

'बिग बॉस' के घर से बाहर हो चुके कंटेस्टेंट रोहन मेहरा बेहद ही गुस्से में नजर आ रहे हैं। शो के बाहर आकर उन्होंने दूसरे कंटेस्टेंट्स पर जमकर अपनी भड़ास निकाली है। रोहन का मानना है कि बाणी का फिनाले में शामिल होना उन्हें बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं हो रहा है। आपको बता दें कि रोहन ने घर से बाहर आकर एक इंटरव्यू में बाणी को फिनाले में शामिल न होने के लायक बताया है। 

Browse By Tags

television news tv serials

