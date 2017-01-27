Bigg Boss : रोहन को बरदाश्त नहीं ये लड़की फिनाले में करे शिरकत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
rohan is angry on bani and manu in bigg boss{"_id":"588b0b214f1c1bbb7ecf6b13","slug":"rohan-is-angry-on-bani-and-manu-in-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u0930\u094b\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
'बिग बॉस' के घर से बाहर हो चुके कंटेस्टेंट रोहन मेहरा बेहद ही गुस्से में नजर आ रहे हैं। शो के बाहर आकर उन्होंने दूसरे कंटेस्टेंट्स पर जमकर अपनी भड़ास निकाली है। रोहन का मानना है कि बाणी का फिनाले में शामिल होना उन्हें बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं हो रहा है। आपको बता दें कि रोहन ने घर से बाहर आकर एक इंटरव्यू में बाणी को फिनाले में शामिल न होने के लायक बताया है।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.