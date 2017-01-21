सलमान खान की इस दुश्मन को मिला बॉलीवुड से बड़ा ऑफर
Priyanka Jagga of 'Bigg Boss 10' bags a Bollywood film
कहावत है कि भगवान जब देता है तो छप्पर फाड़कर देता है और ये बिल्कुल फिट बैठती है 'बिग बॉस' की पूर्व कंटेस्टेंट प्रियंका जग्गा पर। प्रियंका को पहले जहां 'बिग बॉस' का हिस्सा बनने का मौका मिला तो वहीं इस शो से बाहर होने के बाद उन्हें एक फिल्म का ऑफर मिला है।
