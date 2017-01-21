आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सलमान खान की इस दुश्मन को मिला बॉलीवुड से बड़ा ऑफर

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 05:46 PM IST
Priyanka Jagga of 'Bigg Boss 10' bags a Bollywood film

कहावत है कि भगवान जब देता है तो छप्पर फाड़कर देता है और ये बिल्कुल फिट बैठती है 'बिग बॉस' की पूर्व कंटेस्टेंट प्रियंका जग्गा पर। प्रियंका को पहले जहां 'बिग बॉस' का हिस्सा बनने का मौका मिला तो वहीं इस शो से बाहर होने के बाद उन्हें एक फिल्म का ऑफर मिला है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 10 salman khan

आरक्षण पर मायावती

RSS की आरक्षण खत्म करने की मांग पर भड़की माया, कहा- कभी खत्म नहीं होने देंगे

Mayawati reacts on reservation issue raised by RSS.

Most Viewed

PHOTOS: निया शर्मा ने अपलोड की ब्रालेस फोटो, फैंस ने कहा- 'पागल हो क्या, सब कुछ दिख रहा है'

nia sharma upload braless photo on instagram
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सलमान खान की इस दुश्मन को मिला बॉलीवुड से बड़ा ऑफर

Priyanka Jagga of 'Bigg Boss 10' bags a Bollywood film
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शादी के दो दिन बाद ही मोना की आंखों में आ गए आंसू, वजह बने विक्रांत

monalisa cry for vikrant singh in bigg boss house
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top