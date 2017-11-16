Download App
आपका शहर Close

गोवा में डायरेक्टर संग‘पवित्र रिश्ता’ में बंधी ये टीवी एक्ट्रेस, सामने आई तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 07:09 PM IST
Pavitra rishta fame actress prarthana behere and director abhishek jawkar wedding pictures

टीवी एक्ट्रेस प्रार्थना बेहेरे शादी के बंधन में बंध गई हैं। उन्होंने निर्देशक अभिषेक जावकर से गोवा में पारंपरिक तरीके से शादी की। प्रार्थना बेहेरे टीवी सीरियल ‘पवित्र रिश्ता’ में वैशाली के किरदार से मशहूर हुई थीं।

Comments

Browse By Tags

prarthna beher abhishek jawakar pavitra rishta tv couple More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

BIGG BOSS 11: टास्क के दौरान बेकाबू हुआ ये कंटेस्टेंट, फोड़ने लगा अपना सिर

luv tyagi gets out of control during luxury budget task in bigg boss 11
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बंदगी की हरकतों को देख पापा अस्पताल में भर्ती, मकान मालिक ने घर से निकाला

bandagi kalra father admitted in hospital
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: रात डेढ़ बजे पुनीश और बंदगी एकसाथ गए वॉशरूम, बेशर्मी की हुईं हदें पार

bigg boss 11 puneesh and bandagi locked them in washroom at late night
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

आदित्य रॉय कपूर को मिला बर्थ डे गिफ्ट, मिला इस डायरेक्टर के साथ दोबारा फिल्म का मौका

Mohit Suri Conforms Actor Aditya Roy Kapur As Hero For Next Film
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: प्रियांक से बढ़ती नजदीकियों के बाद बेनाफशा के ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को उठाना पड़ा ये कदम

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Benafsha Soonawalla boyfriend Varun Sood request to eliminate her
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

नवाजुद्दीन की फिल्म ‘मॉनसून शूटआउट’ का पहला गाना रिलीज, देखें वीडियो

Nawazuddin Siddiqui movie Monsoon Shootout First song released
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!