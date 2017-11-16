बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गोवा में डायरेक्टर संग‘पवित्र रिश्ता’ में बंधी ये टीवी एक्ट्रेस, सामने आई तस्वीरें
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 07:09 PM IST
टीवी एक्ट्रेस प्रार्थना बेहेरे शादी के बंधन में बंध गई हैं। उन्होंने निर्देशक अभिषेक जावकर से गोवा में पारंपरिक तरीके से शादी की। प्रार्थना बेहेरे टीवी सीरियल ‘पवित्र रिश्ता’ में वैशाली के किरदार से मशहूर हुई थीं।
