PHOTOS: निया शर्मा ने अपलोड की ब्रालेस फोटो, फैंस ने कहा- 'पागल हो क्या, सब कुछ दिख रहा है'
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 09:11 AM IST
इन दिनों टीवी एक्ट्रेस निया शर्मा बॉलीवुड हीरोइनों पर भारी पड़ रही हैं। वो अपनी हॉट फोटोज और शॉर्ट ड्रेस की वजह से खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। इस बार निया ने इंस्टाग्राम पेज पर अपनी ब्रालेस फोटोज शेयर कर दी हैं।
