आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

निया के बोल्ड वीडियो ने पार की सारी हदें, 24 घंटे से भी कम समय में 6 लाख व्यूज

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 10:17 AM IST
nia sharma new bold video album released

टेलीविजन के मशहूर सीरियल 'जमाई राजा' से पॉपुलर हुई एक्ट्रेस निया शर्मा आजकल अपने बोल्ड अवतार को लेकर सुर्खियों बटोरती नजर आ रही हैं। हाल ही में निया का नया म्यूजिक वीडियो 'वादा' रिलीज हुआ है। इस वीडियो में निया का ऐसा बोल्ड और सिजलिंग अवतार नजर आ रहा है जिसे देखते ही उनके फैन्स की सांसे थम जाएंगी। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

television news tv serials

महासंग्राम 2017

#PunjabPolls: पंजाब में 75 प्रतिशत मतदान, ईवीएम में बंद हुई उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत

punjab polls, punjab election, voting for punjab assembly election 2017

Most Viewed

मनवीर की खुली पोल, उल्लू बन गए सलमान और बिग बॉस

did manveer tell lie to salman and bigg boss
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

हीरोइन के लिए प्रेग्नेंसी बनी आफत, परेशान कर रहे सीरियल वाले

This pregnant TV heroine is being mentally harassed
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

क्यों बी ग्रेड फिल्मों के लिए मजबूर हुई 'टीवी की संस्कारी बहू', बिग बॉस जीतकर भी नहीं मिला फेम

shweta tiwari act in b grade bhojpuri films
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top