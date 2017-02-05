बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
निया के बोल्ड वीडियो ने पार की सारी हदें, 24 घंटे से भी कम समय में 6 लाख व्यूज
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 10:17 AM IST
टेलीविजन के मशहूर सीरियल 'जमाई राजा' से पॉपुलर हुई एक्ट्रेस निया शर्मा आजकल अपने बोल्ड अवतार को लेकर सुर्खियों बटोरती नजर आ रही हैं। हाल ही में निया का नया म्यूजिक वीडियो 'वादा' रिलीज हुआ है। इस वीडियो में निया का ऐसा बोल्ड और सिजलिंग अवतार नजर आ रहा है जिसे देखते ही उनके फैन्स की सांसे थम जाएंगी।
