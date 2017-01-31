बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
VIDEO: इस एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर किया ऐसा बोल्ड डांस वीडियो, देखने पर हो जाएंगे मजबूर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
nia sharma dance video on socia media
{"_id":"58903f164f1c1bc24ee7fe76","slug":"nia-sharma-dance-video-on-socia-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 08:27 PM IST
टीवी एक्ट्रेस निया शर्मा ने अपनी बोल्ड अदाओं से बॉलीवुड हीरोइनों को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है। निया अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी बोल्ड फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर सुर्खियों में छाई रहती हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589043134f1c1bc24ee7fe9a","slug":"did-manveer-tell-lie-to-salman-and-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0909\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"589056704f1c1b8a17e814ac","slug":"this-pregnant-tv-heroine-is-being-mentally-harassed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"58901d424f1c1b7c3de81a8c","slug":"manveer-gurjar-donate-his-haf-prize-money-eo-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908?","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588dd6134f1c1b3c3de80122","slug":"manu-paunjabi-quit-the-bigg-boss-before-finale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u092b\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, 10 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"588de03b4f1c1b844fe80021","slug":"rubina-shares-her-bikini-photo-in-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942' \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"588834a94f1c1b380fcf42ec","slug":"this-actress-was-thrown-out-of-the-house-due-to-her-boyfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"588852174f1c1b380fcf4461","slug":"backless-viral-photos-of-new-chandrakanta","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 '\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0928\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top