Bigg Boss : मोनालिसा का लेस्बियन वीडियो वायरल, घर में मचा तहलका
बिग बॉस 10 की हॉट कंटेस्टेंट मोनालिसा घर के अंदर ही नहीं बल्कि घर के बाहर भी तहलका मचाने में आगे रहती हैं और इस बार भी उनके साथ कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ है। आपको बता दें कि मोनालिसा का एक वीडियो इन दिनों तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो ने बिग बॉस के घर के साथ-साथ मोनालिसा से जुड़े हर व्यक्ति को हिलाकर रख दिया है।
