शादी के बाद मोनालिसा ने सीक्रेट रूम में मनाई सुहागरात, रो पड़े मनु पंजाबी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 11:38 AM IST
monalisa marriage with vikrant singh at bigg boss house

बिग बॉस सीजन 10 की कंटेस्टेंट मोनालिसा की अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड विक्रांत सिंह से शादी हो गई है। दोनों की शादी हिंदू रीति-रिवाज और धूमधाम से हुई। सभी घर वालों ने मोना की शादी में जमकर डांस किया। साथ ही मोना की मम्‍मी की भी घर में एंट्री हुई।

