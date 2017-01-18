Bigg Boss : मोना को लगी हल्दी, आज बजेगी शादी की शहनाई
monalisa marriage in bigg boss house{"_id":"587f2bff4f1c1bd804efeb97","slug":"monalisa-marriage-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u092e\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940, \u0906\u091c \u092c\u091c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0928\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस के घर में हर सीजन में कुछ ना कुछ धमाल होता रहता है और इस सीजन में भी आपको एक सेलिब्रेटी की शादी देखने का मौका मिलेगा। बिग बॉस सीजन 10 की कंटेस्टेंट मोनालिसा और उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड विक्रांत की शादी बिग बॉस के घर में ही होगी। हाल ही में घर में दोनों की हल्दी सेरेमनी रखी गई।
