शादी के दो दिन बाद ही मोना की आंखों में आ गए आंसू, वजह बने विक्रांत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:22 PM IST
monalisa cry for vikrant singh in bigg boss house

बिग बॉस के घर में इस समय फुलऑन मस्ती चल रही है। हाल ही में कंटेस्‍टेंट मोनालिसा की शादी उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड विक्रांत सिंह के साथ हो गई। शादी में शामिल होने के लिए कई सेलेब्रिटीज के साथ मोना की मां और बहन भी पहुंची थीं। शादी के बाद मोनालिसा और विक्रांत को सीक्रेट रूम में ठहराया गया था।

