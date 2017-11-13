Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

Bigg Boss 11: घर से बेघर हुए एक साथ दो पड़ोसी कंटेस्टेंट, अब कौन बनाएगा खाना

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:04 AM IST
mehjabi and sabyasachi is evicted from the bigg boss house

बिग बॉस के घर से दो सदस्य और कम हो गए हैं। खास बात ये है ये है कि दोनों ही कंटेस्टेंट ने पड़ोसी घर से बिग बॉस के मुख्य घर में एंट्री की थी..चलिए जानते हैं आखिर 'वीकेंड का वार' में किन दो कंटेस्टेंटर पर चला बिग बॉस का एविक्शन हथियार...

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 11 mehjabi siddiqui sabyasachi satpathy eviction round More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: खास दोस्त को नॉमीनेशन से बचाने के लिए ये कंटेस्टेंट हिना के हाथों हुआ गंजा

priyank sharma bald to safe his friend to nomination in bigg boss 11
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: सब्यसाची ने बताई घर से बेघर होने की ये तीन बड़ी वजह, सलमान भी शामिल

contestant satpathy sabyasachi told why he was evicted from bigg boss
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बेघर होते ही इस कंटेस्टेंट पर फूटा महजबी का गुस्सा, कहा- मुझे उसकी औकात दिखानी है

bigg boss 11 Mehjabi Siddiqui want to take revenge from hina khan
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

सपना चौधरी के बाद अब बिग बॉस की इस कंटेस्टेंट का डांस वीडियो वायरल, दिखा रही हॉट मूव्स

bigg boss 11 contestant benafsha dance video viral on internet
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is the strong competitor of Hina Khan in dressing sense
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बिग बॉस के घर पहुंचकर ‘फिरंगी’ ने किया हंगामा

KAPIL SHARMA IN BIGG BOSS 11 TO PROMOTE HIS MOVIE FIRANGI 1:33
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!