बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss 11: घर से बेघर हुए एक साथ दो पड़ोसी कंटेस्टेंट, अब कौन बनाएगा खाना
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
mehjabi and sabyasachi is evicted from the bigg boss house
{"_id":"5a092e464f1c1b6e548bcaca","slug":"mehjabi-and-sabyasachi-is-evicted-from-the-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:04 AM IST
बिग बॉस के घर से दो सदस्य और कम हो गए हैं। खास बात ये है ये है कि दोनों ही कंटेस्टेंट ने पड़ोसी घर से बिग बॉस के मुख्य घर में एंट्री की थी..चलिए जानते हैं आखिर 'वीकेंड का वार' में किन दो कंटेस्टेंटर पर चला बिग बॉस का एविक्शन हथियार...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0967c04f1c1bce408b661f","slug":"priyank-sharma-bald-to-safe-his-friend-to-nomination-in-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0949\u092e\u0940\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0917\u0902\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a093e704f1c1bf2538bc6d4","slug":"contestant-satpathy-sabyasachi-told-why-he-was-evicted-from-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a094e514f1c1bd9538bcc2c","slug":"bigg-boss-11-mehjabi-siddiqui-want-to-take-revenge-from-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092e\u0939\u091c\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a09207e4f1c1b7a548bc864","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-benafsha-dance-video-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092e\u0942\u0935\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a082b754f1c1bee688bacd4","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-bandgi-kalra-is-the-strong-competitor-of-hina-khan-in-dressing-sense","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: Kiss \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a086c6b4f1c1bc45b8b5971","slug":"kapil-sharma-in-bigg-boss-11-to-promote-his-movie-firangi","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u2018\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940\u2019 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!