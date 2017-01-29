आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

Bigg Boss : फिनाले से पहले मनु पंजाबी हो गए बाहर, 10 लाख रुपये लेकर छोड़ दिया घर

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 08:56 PM IST
manu paunjabi quit the bigg boss before finale

'बिग बॉस-10' अपने अंतिम छोर पर पहुंच गया है। आज रात शो के फिनाले में पता चलेगा कि आखिरकार कौन घर का विजेता बनता है। वहीं फिनाले से पहले ही खबर आ रही है कि है कि चार फाइनलिस्ट में से मनु पंजाबी ने बिग बॉस का घर छोड़ दिया है और अब विजेता बनने के लिए मनवीर गुर्जर, वीजे बाणी और लोपामुद्रा राउत के बीच मुकाबला होने वाला है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

television news tv serials

उपेक्षा

कांग्रेस को वफादार कार्यकर्ताओं की नहीं मैनेजरों की जरूरतः कृष्‍णा

Ex cm MS Krishna resigned from congress

Most Viewed

PHOTOS: निया शर्मा ने अपलोड की ब्रालेस फोटो, फैंस ने कहा- 'पागल हो क्या, सब कुछ दिख रहा है'

nia sharma upload braless photo on instagram
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

टीवी की 'छोटी बहू' ने शेयर की अपनी बिकिनी फोटो, दिया ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को श्रेय

rubina shares her bikini photo in instagram
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss : फिनाले से पहले मनु पंजाबी हो गए बाहर, 10 लाख रुपये लेकर छोड़ दिया घर

manu paunjabi quit the bigg boss before finale
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top