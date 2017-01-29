Bigg Boss : फिनाले से पहले मनु पंजाबी हो गए बाहर, 10 लाख रुपये लेकर छोड़ दिया घर
'बिग बॉस-10' अपने अंतिम छोर पर पहुंच गया है। आज रात शो के फिनाले में पता चलेगा कि आखिरकार कौन घर का विजेता बनता है। वहीं फिनाले से पहले ही खबर आ रही है कि है कि चार फाइनलिस्ट में से मनु पंजाबी ने बिग बॉस का घर छोड़ दिया है और अब विजेता बनने के लिए मनवीर गुर्जर, वीजे बाणी और लोपामुद्रा राउत के बीच मुकाबला होने वाला है।
