kavya kavya

जबरदस्ती मंदाना को हिंदू बनाना चाहते थे ससुरालवाले, अब पति ने रखी ये शर्त

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 06:45 PM IST

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 06:45 PM IST
mandana karimi husband gaurav gupta neither call her back to home nor return her pet dog

'बिग बॉस' के सीजन 9 की कंटेस्टेट रह चुकीं मंदाना करीमी की शादी काफी समय से खबरों में बनी हुई है। शादी के महज कुछ ही महीनों में ससुराल वालों के खिलाफ उन्होंने घरेलू हिंसा का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। 

 

