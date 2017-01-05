आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

हीरो-हीरोइन ने लवमेकिंग सीन करने से किया मना तो प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 03:00 PM IST
Kratika Sengar-Sharad Malhotra refuse to get intimate on-screen

आमतौर पर देखा गया है कि कहानी की डिमांड के मुताबिक हीरो और हीरोइन लवमेकिंग सीन या किसिंग सीन करने से भी नहीं कतराते लेकिन सभी हीरो-हीरोइनों के साथ ऐसा नहीं है। हाल ही में कृतिका सेंगर और शरद मल्होत्रा ने साथ में लवमेकिंग और किसिंग सीन करने से मना कर दिया।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kratika sengar sharad malhotra

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, EC को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586dc4054f1c1b945d1596f8","slug":"swami-om-is-finally-kicked-out-from-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS: \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने प्रतियोगियों के साथ की बेहद गंदी हरकत, बिग बॉस ने घर से निकाला बाहर

swami om is finally kicked out from the house
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5869fa9c4f1c1b01521583bd","slug":"monalisa-s-lesbian-video-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u092e\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0938\u094d\u092c\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

Bigg Boss : मोनालिसा का लेस्बियन वीडियो वायरल, घर में मचा तहलका

monalisa's lesbian video viral on social media
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586cc16f4f1c1b0252159f3a","slug":"bigg-boss-om-swami-threatens-show-makers-to-make-him-the-winner","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS: \u0913\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u0936\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u091c\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0913 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

BIGG BOSS: ओम स्वामी ने दी धमकी, शो का विजेता बनाओ वर्ना...

BIGG BOSS: Om Swami threatens show makers to make him the winner
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

हीरो-हीरोइन ने लवमेकिंग सीन करने से किया मना तो प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

हीरो-हीरोइन ने लवमेकिंग सीन करने से किया मना तो प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

बुर्के में महिलाओं ने किया डांस, दुनियाभर में वीडियो पर मचा हड़कंप

बुर्के में महिलाओं ने किया डांस, दुनियाभर में वीडियो पर मचा हड़कंप

﻿