हीरो-हीरोइन ने लवमेकिंग सीन करने से किया मना तो प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 03:00 PM IST
आमतौर पर देखा गया है कि कहानी की डिमांड के मुताबिक हीरो और हीरोइन लवमेकिंग सीन या किसिंग सीन करने से भी नहीं कतराते लेकिन सभी हीरो-हीरोइनों के साथ ऐसा नहीं है। हाल ही में कृतिका सेंगर और शरद मल्होत्रा ने साथ में लवमेकिंग और किसिंग सीन करने से मना कर दिया।
