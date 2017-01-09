बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
करीना और सोनम के खुलासों ने उड़ाए करण जौहर के होश, देखें VIDEO
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Koffee With Karan: Kareena-Sonam's revelations blow Karan's mind
{"_id":"5873288a4f1c1be165ba85c5","slug":"koffee-with-karan-kareena-sonam-s-revelations-blow-karan-s-mind","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 VIDEO","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:54 AM IST
करीना कपूर अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी के दिनों से ही चर्चाओं में बनी हुई हैं। लोगों को लग रहा था कि डिलीवरी के बाद वो काम से कुछ वक्त के लिए ब्रेक लेंगी लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया और हाल ही में अपने खास दोस्त करण जौहर के चेट शो 'कॉफी विद करण' में आकर सभी को चौंका दिया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5871cc534f1c1bfa7815889a","slug":"salman-khan-may-quit-the-show-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0921\u093c, \u0936\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5870a1014f1c1bdc6b158316","slug":"sriti-jha-of-kumkum-bhagya-show-her-bikini-avtar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u0941\u092e\u0915\u0941\u092e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"586f4ae74f1c1b945d15a3af","slug":"bigg-boss-om-swami-calls-salman-an-isi-agent-accuses-makers-of-supplying-drugs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS: \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0928 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0915\u0939\u093e, 'ISI \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5869e5ff4f1c1b0152158306","slug":"kareena-kapoor-gives-grooming-classes-to-sara-ali-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094c\u0924\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top