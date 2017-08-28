बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुनील ग्रोवर के बाद कपिल ने फिर की ऐसी हरकत, गुस्से से लाल हो गए अजय देवगन
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 12:42 PM IST
कपिल शर्मा ने बहुत स्ट्रगल करके ये नाम और शोहरत कमाई है। लेकिन अब कपिल खुद ही अपनी इमेज को खराब करने में लगे हुए हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने फिर से कुछ ऐसा कर दिया है कि फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोगों का गुस्सा उन पर फूटा है।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
