बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंडियन आइडल में आया एक ऐसा गायक, पूरे देश के लिए बना मिसाल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
indian idol contestant Thupten Tsering is special
{"_id":"586239234f1c1b8940eec5b7","slug":"indian-idol-contestant-thupten-tsering-is-special","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0906\u0907\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 12:13 PM IST
साल का सबसे बड़ा सिंगिंग रियलिटी शो 'इंडियन आइडल 9' 24 दिसंबर से शुरू हो गया है। इस सीजन में 12 साल बाद अनु मलिक, फराह खान और सोनू निगम की तिगड़ी जजेस के रूप में दिखाई दे रही है। शो के ऑडिशन में एक से बढ़कर एक दावेदार अपनी आवाज का जादू बिखेर रहे हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5860e0974f1c1b8940eeb9c6","slug":"priyanka-jagga-brother-confirms-she-suffered-a-miscarriage-inside-bigg-boss-10-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0917\u094d\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e- '\u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092a\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"585e03424f1c1b2e4ee3b40f","slug":"salman-khan-angry-with-priyanka-jagga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0917\u094d\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"585cb19e4f1c1b8e03e3b527","slug":"bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIgg Boss: \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u092a\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top