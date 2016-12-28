आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इंडियन आइडल में आया एक ऐसा गायक, पूरे देश के लिए बना मिसाल

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 12:13 PM IST
indian idol contestant Thupten Tsering is special

साल का सबसे बड़ा सिंगिंग रियलिटी शो 'इंडियन आइडल 9' 24 दिसंबर से शुरू हो गया है। इस सीजन में 12 साल बाद अनु मलिक, फराह खान और सोनू निगम की तिगड़ी जजेस के रूप में दिखाई दे रही है। शो के ऑडिशन में एक से बढ़कर एक दावेदार अपनी आवाज का जादू बिखेर रहे हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

indian idol 2016 farahkhan

हादसा या लापरवाही

रेल हादसे के बाद सामने आईं ये लापरवाहियां, नदी में गिरीं दो बोगियां

BREAKING NEWS: The second major railway accident occurred in Kanpur These illresponsbility

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5860e0974f1c1b8940eeb9c6","slug":"priyanka-jagga-brother-confirms-she-suffered-a-miscarriage-inside-bigg-boss-10-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0917\u094d\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e- '\u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092a\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

Bigg Boss: प्रियंका जग्गा के भाई का खुलासा- 'घर के अंदर उनका गर्भपात हो गया था'

Priyanka Jagga brother confirms she suffered a miscarriage inside Bigg Boss 10 house
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585e03424f1c1b2e4ee3b40f","slug":"salman-khan-angry-with-priyanka-jagga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0917\u094d\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

Bigg Boss: सलमान ने प्रियंका जग्गा को घर से निकाल दिया बाहर, कहा- दोबारा दिख मत जाना

salman khan angry with priyanka jagga
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585cb19e4f1c1b8e03e3b527","slug":"bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIgg Boss: \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u092a\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

BIgg Boss: घर में स्वामी ओम ने लोपामुद्रा की शॉर्ट ड्रेस को उठा दिया और फिर बोले...

BIgg Boss
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

﻿