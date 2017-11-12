Download App
Bigg Boss 11: आखिर मान गए हितेन, अर्शी के सामने रखा शादी का प्रस्ताव

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:32 AM IST
hiten tejwani keeps wedding proposal before arshi khan in bigg boss 11

बिग बॉस 11 के घर में हितेन और अर्शी को लेकर हो रही मस्ती तो सभी जानते हैं लेकिन आपको ये जानकर जरूर हैरानी होगी कि हितेन ने आखिरकार अर्शी के सामने शादी का प्रस्ताव रखा दिया है...

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
