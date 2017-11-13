Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

कॉमेडी क्वीन भारती की शादी की रस्में शुरू, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :आनंद

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 05:30 PM IST
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Attends Fiancee Bharti Singh Bridal Shower

'कॉमेडी क्वीन' भारती सिंह इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में हैं। इसका कारण उनकी कॉमेडी नहीं बल्कि उनकी शादी है। शादी की रस्में शुरू हो चुकी हैं और इसकी तस्वीरें भी सोशल मीडिया पर आ रही हैं। भारती जल्द ही ब्वॉयफ्रेंड हर्ष लिंबाचिया के साथ शादी करने वाली हैं। हाल ही में ये क्यूट कपल प्री वेडिंग फोटो शूट कराते नजर भी आ चुका है। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

bharti singh comedy queen bharti singh haarsh limbachiyaa bharti singh wedding More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: खास दोस्त को नॉमीनेशन से बचाने के लिए ये कंटेस्टेंट हिना के हाथों हुआ गंजा

priyank sharma bald to safe his friend to nomination in bigg boss 11
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: सब्यसाची ने बताई घर से बेघर होने की ये तीन बड़ी वजह, सलमान भी शामिल

contestant satpathy sabyasachi told why he was evicted from bigg boss
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11 : रात के अंधेरे में पुनीश ने बंदगी से कहा कुछ ऐसा, शर्मनाक कहेंगे आप, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma gets desperate to unbutton Bandgi Kalra, watch video
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने चोरी-छिपे की शादी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

Bollywood actress Amrita Puri Marries Imrun Sethi In Bangkok
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

भारती की शादी का कार्ड हुआ वायरल लिखा, 'दूल्हा हम ले जाएंगे'

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa wedding card picture is revealed
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

फिल्म 'मानसून शूटआउट' का टीजर रिलीज, एक बार फिर दिखा नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी का क्रिमिनल लुक

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer film Monsoon Shootout First Look has been released
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!