बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कॉमेडी क्वीन भारती की शादी की रस्में शुरू, देखें तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Attends Fiancee Bharti Singh Bridal Shower
{"_id":"5a09893c4f1c1b97678bb229","slug":"haarsh-limbachiyaa-attends-fiancee-bharti-singh-bridal-shower","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 05:30 PM IST
'कॉमेडी क्वीन' भारती सिंह इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में हैं। इसका कारण उनकी कॉमेडी नहीं बल्कि उनकी शादी है। शादी की रस्में शुरू हो चुकी हैं और इसकी तस्वीरें भी सोशल मीडिया पर आ रही हैं। भारती जल्द ही ब्वॉयफ्रेंड हर्ष लिंबाचिया के साथ शादी करने वाली हैं। हाल ही में ये क्यूट कपल प्री वेडिंग फोटो शूट कराते नजर भी आ चुका है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0967c04f1c1bce408b661f","slug":"priyank-sharma-bald-to-safe-his-friend-to-nomination-in-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0949\u092e\u0940\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0917\u0902\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a093e704f1c1bf2538bc6d4","slug":"contestant-satpathy-sabyasachi-told-why-he-was-evicted-from-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a09b7314f1c1b6a678bb56f","slug":"bigg-boss-11-puneesh-sharma-gets-desperate-to-unbutton-bandgi-kalra-watch-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11 : \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a0986774f1c1b6d548bca1d","slug":"bollywood-actress-amrita-puri-marries-imrun-sethi-in-bangkok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940-\u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0575ab4f1c1b0d698ba9fc","slug":"bharti-singh-and-haarsh-limbachiyaa-wedding-card-picture-is-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0939\u092e \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a0968c34f1c1bec538bccb7","slug":"nawazuddin-siddiqui-starrer-film-monsoon-shootout-first-look-has-been-released","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0906\u0909\u091f' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0932 \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!