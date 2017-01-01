आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss : नए साल पर घर से बाहर हो जाएगा ये सदस्य, अधूरी रह जाएगी प्रेम कहानी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 03:31 PM IST
gourav chopra eliminated from bigg boss house

नए साल के पहले दिन बिग बॉस के घर से पहला एलिमिनेशन होगा और इस बार गौरव चोपड़ा घर से बाहर हो जाएंगे। पिछले सप्ताह एलिमिनेशन से बचने के बाद इस बार गौरव को बिग बॉस का घर छोड़ना होगा।

﻿