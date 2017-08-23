आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

'बिग बॉस' की इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने बिकनी में मचाया धमाल, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 03:39 PM IST
ex bigg boss contestent Gizele Thakral posts hot photos on instagram

टेलीविजन के सबसे मशहूर रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस' का हिस्सा रह चुकीं गिजेल ठकराल ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक-एक कर लगातार कई हॉट फोटोज शेयर किए हैं। गिजेल इनमें काफी खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं।

पढ़ें- सोशल मीडिया पर छा रहा इस फ्लॉप हीरो की बेटी का हॉट अंदाज, तस्वीरें वायरल

तो देर किस बात की गिजेल के इन तस्वीरों को देखने के लिए रुख कीजिए आगे की स्लाइड्स का। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss television

तीन तलाक को कानूनी तलाक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला- तीन तलाक को बताया असंवैधानिक

five judge bench of supreme court to pronunce verdict on triple talaq today

Most Viewed

पहली बार बिकिनी में नजर आईं टीवी की 'इच्छा', फैंस करने लगे कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स

Uttran actress Tina Dutta poses in BIKINI for a perfect Sunday click
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

'बिग बॉस' की इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने बिकनी में मचाया धमाल, देखें तस्वीरें

ex bigg boss contestent Gizele Thakral posts hot photos on instagram
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कभी पाई-पाई के लिए मोहताज थे 'तारक मेहता' के 'नट्टू काका', आज कमा रहे हैं लाखों

'Taarak Mehta' actor Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka struggle and fees
  • शनिवार, 19 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

बर्थडे डे पार्टी से पहले मलाइका ने दोस्तों संग कुछ यूं सेलिब्रेट किया अपना जन्मदिन

Sexy Malaika Arora goes on a LUNCH DATE with Karisma Kapoor and Amruta Arora
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

मिलिए दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर से, इसकी कमाई और संपत्ति उड़ा देगी होश

Mark Wahlberg world highest paid actor, Forbes world highest paid actors 2017
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
padmashri bekal utsahi got pen name from prime minister of india jawaharlal nehru
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बेकल उत्साही: जब नेहरू ने दिया शायर को तख़ल्लुस

Shahryar favorite shayar of Gulzar
काव्य चर्चा

शहरयार: लहू-लुहान सभी कर रहे हैं सूरज को, किसी को ख़ौफ़ यहां रात का नहीं क्या?

kumar vishwas live performance at amar ujala yuva shakti at rohtak
इरशाद

कुमार विश्वास ने गाया, झूमे लोग - पार्ट 2

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!