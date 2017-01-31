आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

मनवीर की खुली पोल, उल्लू बन गए सलमान और बिग बॉस

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 10:41 PM IST
did manveer tell lie to salman and bigg boss

बिग बॉस सीजन 10 जीतकर मनवीर गुर्जर ने आम लोगों के साथ साथ सलमान का दिल भी जीत लिया था लेकिन अब उनका सबसे बड़ा झूठ पकड़ा गया है। ट्राईसिटी टुडे नाम की वेबसाइट के मुताबिक वो पहले से शादीशुदा है। सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं उनकी 5 साल की एक बेटी भी है। उन्होंने और उनके परिवार ने मिलकर ये बात पूरे देश से छिपाई।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

television news tv serials

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

मनवीर की खुली पोल, उल्लू बन गए सलमान और बिग बॉस

did manveer tell lie to salman and bigg boss
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हीरोइन के लिए प्रेग्नेंसी बनी आफत, परेशान कर रहे सीरियल वाले

This pregnant TV heroine is being mentally harassed
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मनवीर ने खेला बड़ा दाव, क्यों दे दी सलमान को आधी कमाई?

manveer gurjar donate his haf prize money eo salman khan
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top