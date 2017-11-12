Download App
Bigg Boss 11: बंदगी का बड़ा खुलासा, डेनिस ने किया था दोस्त के साथ सोने को मजबूर

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:04 AM IST
'बिग बॉस 11' में कंटेस्टेंट बंदगी कालरा के पूर्व ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का नाम एक बार फिर उछला है। दरअसल, बंदगी के हवाले से एक चौंकाने वाली बात सामने आई है जिससे घर के बाहर मौजूद उनके पूर्व ब्वॉयफ्रेंड डेनिस नागपाल बहुत ही ज्यादा बैचेन हो गए हैं। 

