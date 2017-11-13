Download App
Bigg Boss 11: सब्यसाची ने बताई घर से बेघर होने की ये तीन बड़ी वजह, सलमान भी शामिल

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 12:26 PM IST
contestant satpathy sabyasachi told why he was evicted from bigg boss

वीकेंड का वार में दो कंटेस्टेंट पर एविक्शन की तलवार चली जो कि दोनों ही पड़ोसी घर से आए थे। इनमें वो दो नाम हैं महजबी सिद्दकी और सब्यसाची सतपथी। वहीं, सब्यसाची ने तीन ऐसी वजह बताई है जिनके कारण वे घर में टिक नहीं पाए। एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान उन्होंने ये भी बताया कि कौन हो सकता है इस सीजन का विनर।

