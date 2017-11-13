Bigg Boss 11: सब्यसाची ने बताई घर से बेघर होने की ये तीन बड़ी वजह, सलमान भी शामिल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
contestant satpathy sabyasachi told why he was evicted from bigg boss {"_id":"5a093e704f1c1bf2538bc6d4","slug":"contestant-satpathy-sabyasachi-told-why-he-was-evicted-from-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
वीकेंड का वार में दो कंटेस्टेंट पर एविक्शन की तलवार चली जो कि दोनों ही पड़ोसी घर से आए थे। इनमें वो दो नाम हैं महजबी सिद्दकी और सब्यसाची सतपथी। वहीं, सब्यसाची ने तीन ऐसी वजह बताई है जिनके कारण वे घर में टिक नहीं पाए। एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान उन्होंने ये भी बताया कि कौन हो सकता है इस सीजन का विनर।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.