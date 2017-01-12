बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BIGG BOSS: पहले फाइनलिस्ट बने मनवीर, ईनाम में मिले चुंबन
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 03:36 PM IST
'बिग बॉस' द्वारा दिया 'टिकट टू फिनाले' टास्क बाकी घरवालों के लिए कैसा रहा, ये तो पता नहीं लेकिन इस टास्क ने मनवीर गुर्जर की जिंदगी ही बदल दी। दरअसल इस टास्क के अंतर्गत मनवीर गुर्जर और मनु पंजाबी को बिग बॉस ने एक मॉल भेजा ताकि वो वहां जाकर अपने लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा वोट जुटा सकें।
