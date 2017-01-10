आपका शहर Close

BIGG BOSS: 'हद में रहो वरना थप्पड़ मार दूंगी', जानिए किसने कहा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 04:50 PM IST
मोनालिसा और मनु पंजाबी की लव स्टोरी के अलावा बिग बॉस के घर में एक और लव स्टोरी पनपती देखी गई और वो भी मनवीर गुर्जर और नितिभा कौल की लव स्टोरी। लेकिन लगता है कि शायद इनकी कहानी को किसी की नजर लग गई, तभी तो दोनों के बीच घमासान लड़ाई और दोनों की जोड़ी टूट गई।

