BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:22 PM IST
बिग बॉस सीजन 10 में शर्मनाक हरकतें करने वाले स्वामी ओम को घर से बाहर कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने कैंप्टेंसी के टास्क के दौरान बानी और रोहन पर पेशाब फेंकी थी। जिसके चलते बिग बॉस ने उन्हें घर से बाहर निकाल दिया। लेकिन स्वामी ओम को अभी भी घर में लौटने की उम्मीद है।
