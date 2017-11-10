Download App
Bigg Boss 11: ये हैं अब तक के इतने कंटेस्टेंट्स जिन्हें शो के बीच से निकाला बाहर

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:32 PM IST
bigg boss contestants whose were expelled between the show for controversy

बिग बॉस अपने 37 वें दिन में बहुत ही दिलचस्प मोड़ पर पहुंच गया है। घर में प्यार से लेकर तकरार तक का तड़का लग चुका है। लेकिन इस प्यार और तकरार के बीच बिग बॉस के पिछले कुछ सीजन में घर के रूल तोड़ने पर ऐसे कंटेस्टेंट्स को घर से बाहर निकाल फेंका हैं जिन्हें बीच में शो को अलविदा कहना पड़ा.. चलिए आपकों बतातें है अब तक के घर से शो के बीच में से ही बेघर किए गए कंटेस्टेंट्स के बारे में...

