आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम की धमकी, 'एक लाख लोगों के साथ स्टेज पर जाकर सलमान को पीटेंगे'

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:51 AM IST
bigg boss contestant swami om give threat to salman khan

बिग बॉस के पूर्व प्रतियोगी स्वामी ओम जबसे घर से बाहर आए हैं तबसे कुछ ना कुछ विवादित बयान दिए जा रहे हैं। जबरदस्ती घर से बाहर निकाले जाने से वो काफी नाराज हैं और वापस बुलाने के लिए बिग बॉस की टीम और सलमान खान को धमकी दे रहे हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 10 swami om

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss : स्वामी का दावा सलमान को मारा थप्पड़, शो छोड़ सकते हैं सलमान खान

salman khan may quit the show bigg boss
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'कुमकुम भाग्य' की प्रज्ञा का बिकिनी अवतार, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

sriti jha of kumkum bhagya show her bikini avtar
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने सलमान पर लगाए संगीन आरोप, कहा, 'ISI एजेंट हैं सलमान'

BIGG BOSS: Swami Om calls Salman an ISI agent, accuses makers of supplying drugs
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

Bigg Boss : स्वामी का दावा सलमान को मारा थप्पड़, शो छोड़ सकते हैं सलमान खान

salman khan may quit the show bigg boss
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बिग बॉस से निकाले गए ‘बाबा’ से छिनने वाली है उनकी पहचान, जल्द होने वाला है ऐलान

saint society is preparing to take away saint decree from bigg boss participant swami om
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

bigg boss ex contestant swami om gives threat
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿