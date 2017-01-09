बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम की धमकी, 'एक लाख लोगों के साथ स्टेज पर जाकर सलमान को पीटेंगे'
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:51 AM IST
बिग बॉस के पूर्व प्रतियोगी स्वामी ओम जबसे घर से बाहर आए हैं तबसे कुछ ना कुछ विवादित बयान दिए जा रहे हैं। जबरदस्ती घर से बाहर निकाले जाने से वो काफी नाराज हैं और वापस बुलाने के लिए बिग बॉस की टीम और सलमान खान को धमकी दे रहे हैं।
