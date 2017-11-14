BIGG BOSS 11: क्या विकास गुप्ता और शिल्पा शिंदे की होगी शादी, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने भेजे संदेश
bigg boss 11 vikas gupta and shilpa shinde may get married fans trolled them
बिग बॅास के घर में वैसे तो कभी भी कुछ भी हो सकता है लेकिन विकास गुप्ता और शिल्पा शिंदे के साथ ऐसा कुछ हो जाएगा ये किसी ने नहीं सोचा था। बिग बॉस के शुरुआती दिनों में जहां विकास और शिल्पा एक दूसरे का चेहरा भी नहीं देखना चाहते थे वहीं अब एक दूसरे के लिए कोई भी sacrifice करने को तैयार हो जाते हैं। अब विकास और शिल्पा की दोस्ती बढ़ने लगी है या यूं कहें कि दोनों की नजदीकियां भी बढ़ने लगी हैं।
