Bigg Boss 11: सबसे कम वोट पाने वाला ये कंटेस्टेंट अब बन गया है घर का नया कैप्टन

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:59 AM IST
Bigg Boss 11 Sabyasachi Satpathy Is The New Captain Of The House

इस हफ्ते कैप्टेंसी के तीनों दावेदारों-सब्यासाची सतपथी, आकाश डडलानी और बंदली कालरा को बिग बॉस ने एक एक घोंसला दिया और घर के सदस्यों को अंडे दिये गए। टास्क के अनुसार जो भी दावेदारों को घर के बाकी सदस्यों को इस बात के लिए राज़ी करना था कि वह अपने हिस्से का अंडा उसके घोंसले में डालें। जिस भी दावेदार के पास सबसे ज्यादा अंडे होंगे वह घर का नया कप्तान चुना जाएगा।

