Bigg Boss 11: सबसे कम वोट पाने वाला ये कंटेस्टेंट अब बन गया है घर का नया कैप्टन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Bigg Boss 11 Sabyasachi Satpathy Is The New Captain Of The House{"_id":"5a0546994f1c1b74698baae2","slug":"bigg-boss-11-sabyasachi-satpathy-is-the-new-captain-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
इस हफ्ते कैप्टेंसी के तीनों दावेदारों-सब्यासाची सतपथी, आकाश डडलानी और बंदली कालरा को बिग बॉस ने एक एक घोंसला दिया और घर के सदस्यों को अंडे दिये गए। टास्क के अनुसार जो भी दावेदारों को घर के बाकी सदस्यों को इस बात के लिए राज़ी करना था कि वह अपने हिस्से का अंडा उसके घोंसले में डालें। जिस भी दावेदार के पास सबसे ज्यादा अंडे होंगे वह घर का नया कप्तान चुना जाएगा।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.