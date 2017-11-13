Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

Bigg Boss 11 : रात के अंधेरे में पुनीश ने बंदगी से कहा कुछ ऐसा, शर्मनाक कहेंगे आप, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, नोएडा

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:07 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma gets desperate to unbutton Bandgi Kalra, watch video

कलर्स में प्रसारित होने वाले शो 'बिग बॉस' में एक कपल ऐसा है जो अपनी हरकतों के कारण काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है। पुनीश शर्मा और बंदगी कालरा इस सीजन के वो ऐसे कपल है जिन्होंने घर में अपनी हरकतों से सभी को परेशान कर रखा है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

salman khan bigg boss 11 puneesh and bandagi bandagi kalara

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: खास दोस्त को नॉमीनेशन से बचाने के लिए ये कंटेस्टेंट हिना के हाथों हुआ गंजा

priyank sharma bald to safe his friend to nomination in bigg boss 11
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: सब्यसाची ने बताई घर से बेघर होने की ये तीन बड़ी वजह, सलमान भी शामिल

contestant satpathy sabyasachi told why he was evicted from bigg boss
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बेघर होते ही इस कंटेस्टेंट पर फूटा महजबी का गुस्सा, कहा- मुझे उसकी औकात दिखानी है

bigg boss 11 Mehjabi Siddiqui want to take revenge from hina khan
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

Bigg Boss 11: बेनाफशा और प्रियांक ने किया ऐसा काम, गर्लफ्रेंड ने ये कहकर तोड़ दिया रिश्ता

Bigg Boss 11 Divya Agarwal Breaksup With Priyank Sharma Due To Benafsha Soonawalla
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा, पुनीश और बंदगी ने खोला राज, कहां किया पहला KISS

bandgi and shilpa reveals their first kiss incident
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बिग बॉस ने खड़े किए हाथ, नहीं हैं कंटेस्टेंट को देने के पैसे, बनाया ये बहाना

BIGG BOSS 11 CONTESTANT LUXURY BUDGET, HINA KHAN,VIKAS GUPTA, PUNISH SHARMA AND SAPNA CHOUDHARY 3:10
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!