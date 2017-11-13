बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss 11 : रात के अंधेरे में पुनीश ने बंदगी से कहा कुछ ऐसा, शर्मनाक कहेंगे आप, वायरल हुआ वीडियो
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:07 PM IST
कलर्स में प्रसारित होने वाले शो 'बिग बॉस' में एक कपल ऐसा है जो अपनी हरकतों के कारण काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है। पुनीश शर्मा और बंदगी कालरा इस सीजन के वो ऐसे कपल है जिन्होंने घर में अपनी हरकतों से सभी को परेशान कर रखा है।
